Photos: Rams Against Hunger Pantry opens its doors

Colorado State University cut the ribbon on its new food pantry to help support students, faculty and staff experiencing food insecurity.

CSU President Joyce McConnell and Division of Student Affairs Vice President Blanche Hughes were among the speakers at the Rams Against Hunger Pantry opening ceremony on Jan. 29.

The new pantry, located in the General Services Building on South Mason Street, offers a “client-choice shopping experience,” similar to a grocery store, according to Michael Buttram, who serves as the basic needs program manager for CSU’s Student Leadership, Involvement, and Community Engagement (SLiCE) office.

The new pantry also serves as a one-stop shop for basic needs services, where people can get information about Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits as well as the Rams Against Hunger Meal Swipe Program. The new location also has limited free parking available.

The new food pantry, which began to be constructed in August 2021, is just the latest in a multi-pronged approach by Rams Against Hunger to combat food insecurity at CSU.

Operating from the SLiCE Office, Rams Against Hunger offers a menu of services that support students, faculty and staff. These include the Rams Against Hunger Meal Swipe Program, which allows eligible students to apply for 60 meal swipes that can be used at any CSU dining hall, as well as the Pocket Pantries located across campus for students to grab quick meals and snacks.