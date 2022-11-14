Photos: CSU celebrates 30 years of the Bronze Boot Run

It was a memorable weekend for Colorado State University’s Army ROTC program, which commemorated its annual Bronze Boot Run in a special way.

CSU alumnus Jason Mumm, who ran the very first leg of the inaugural Bronze Boot Run in 1991, returned to run the final leg this year in front of a packed audience at Moby Arena.

In the years since that first run, the Bronze Boot Run has become a ritual between the CSU and Wyoming Army ROTC cadets, with the two schools meeting at the state line on U.S. 287 to exchange the game ball for the rivalry football game. Participants ride along in support vans, while awaiting their next assigned leg of the journey. Most cadets run between six and eight of the one-mile legs.

It was a full-circle experience for Mumm who handed the game ball of to head football coach Jay Norvell at Canvas Stadium.