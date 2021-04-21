PetSmart Charities funds CSU study to improve veterinary care for Spanish-speaking pet owners

In January, Colorado State University’s College of Liberal Arts received a grant of $354,450 from PetSmart Charities to embark on a multi-year interdisciplinary study to address linguistic and cultural barriers between veterinary professionals and Spanish-speaking companion animal owners.

Shannon Zeller, Spanish instructor and curriculum developer in the Department of Languages, Literatures and Cultures, is leading the study as its principal investigator in partnership with co-PI Dr. Danielle Frey, director of veterinary international and outreach student experiences in the College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. Five CSU students also will support the initiative: one graduate teaching assistant, one graduate research assistant and three veterinary students.

The PetSmart Charities grant will fund the project’s first phase, enabling the team to conduct a comprehensive language needs analysis alongside veterinary professionals in predominantly Spanish-speaking communities.

“At PetSmart Charities we believe every pet parent wants to provide the best care for their pets, and we want to help them access that care,” said Aimee Gilbreath, president of PetSmart Charities. “Language barriers shouldn’t stand between Spanish-speaking communities and veterinary care for their companions. We are proud to support the diverse communities in which we live and look forward to a future where language divides no longer limit access to veterinary care.”

Assessing needs, barriers

With an estimated 52 million Spanish speakers, the U.S. now has the largest population of Spanish-speaking residents of any nation where Spanish is not the majority language. And while many companies, organizations and government entities now offer communications, products and services bilingually, there remains a significant access gap to veterinary care among Spanish-speaking pet owners.