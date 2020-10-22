People experiencing homelessness with pets find help from CSU faculty, students

Origins of the collaboration

Paula Yuma, an assistant professor of social work, said the idea for the collaboration grew out of the One Health Institute, where faculty and researchers come together from across CSU to discuss interdisciplinary approaches. At an OHI meeting, she talked with members from the vet med college about a person who died that winter from exposure to the elements while living outdoors, and how difficult it can be to find shelter when one has an animal companion.

Like so many things, the project was suspended for a few months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was revived in July, buoyed by a pilot research grant awarded through HABIC – Human-Animal Bond in Colorado – part of the School of Social Work.

“This is about providing care to people and pets at the same time,” Yuma said. “And Fred was really the perfect person to start this project, because he’s worked with people experiencing homelessness for a long time, and he’s an emergency medical technician. He is known by much of this community already.”

Palmer noted that as many as 20% of people who are experiencing homelessness own pets, and often put their animals’ needs above their own.

“They’d much rather buy a meal for their dog than themselves,” he said. “But a good reason to take care of yourself is to be there for your dog or cat.”

“They are so bonded; these pets are so loved,” added Janelle Scott, who has been actively involved in the effort, along with fellow vet med faculty members Danielle Frey and Dr. Rebecca Ruch-Gallie, and veterinary technician Meghan Schmidt. “You can tell these owners love their pets and are willing to put their own health at risk for their pet in some cases.”

“The human-animal bond, for people who are homeless, is really important,” Ruch-Gallie said. “Having interaction with something warm and fuzzy, and having that unconditional love, can be crucial.”