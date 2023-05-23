CSU ranked No. 11 among top Peace Corps producing colleges of the last 20 years

Colorado State University has been ranked the 11th top Peace Corps producing college of the last 20 years, continuing a legacy that began in 1961, when two CSU researchers published a feasibility study that helped lead to the international development organization’s creation.

This ranking comes after a historic three years for the Peace Corps, which suspended global operations and evacuated nearly 7,000 volunteers – including 40 CSU alumni – at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

“The CSU Peace Corps community is incredibly honored to have been ranked as a top sending university,” said Nicole Pawloski, a program manager in the Office of International Programs, who served in the Peace Corps in Mongolia from 2013-15. “We are proud of our Peace Corps strategic recruiters who continued to keep the spirit of the Peace Corps alive on our campus during the pandemic.”

As countries have lifted restrictions, more than 1,400 volunteers have returned to 53 countries around the world, including six CSU alumni. All told, more than 1,778 Rams and 7,678 Coloradans have served in the Peace Corps since it was founded in 1961 – and Colorado is ranked No. 13 among states and territories with the highest number of volunteers.

“Demand for Peace Corps volunteers is high given setbacks in development progress following the COVID-19 pandemic. There is an urgent call to action, and graduates of the Colorado State University are part of a strong tradition of big-hearted problem solvers who have stepped up to say, ‘Count me in!’” said Peace Corps Director Carol Spahn. “Peace Corps service is the beginning of a lifetime of global connection and purpose for those bold enough to accept the invitation.”

A new Peace Corps recruiter is slated to start at CSU this fall.

“It’s incredibly hopeful to see our students graduate from CSU and contribute to the world in such a positive and meaningful way,” Pawloski said.