Jane Albritton knows a thing or two about the Peace Corps.

The former CSU faculty member led a project to publish four volumes of essays written by Returned Peace Corps Volunteers (RPCVs) and served in the Peace Corps herself in India from 1967 to 1969.

Her book series of writings by RPCVs, to which she contributed an essay of her own, was released in 2011 to mark the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Peace Corps. John Coyne, who is considered one of the top authorities on the history of the Peace Corps, wrote an introduction to Albritton’s book series titled, “Thirty Days That Built the Peace Corps.” In that introduction, Coyne acknowledges CSU’s contribution to the founding of the Peace Corps: winning the federal contract to create a feasibility study for the new program.

“The government contract was won by Maurice (Maury) L. Albertson of Colorado State University, who with one extraordinary assistant, Pauline Birky-Kreutzer, did the early groundwork for Congress on the whole idea of Americans going overseas, not to win wars, but help build societies,” he wrote.

In his introduction Coyne chronicles the Oct. 14, 1960, address by presidential candidate John F. Kennedy on the steps of the Student Union of the University of Michigan, outlining the vision for a Peace Corps program. Coyne witnessed the speech in person when he was a graduate student at the University of Michigan because he was covering it as a part-time news reporter. At the time, it was being proposed by U.S. Rep. Henry Reuss of Wisconsin as a “Point Four Youth Corps.”

Albertson’s role

Maury Albertson, who passed away in 2009, was director of the CSU Research Foundation (CSURF) at the time. Albritton said his tenacity and determination was key to securing the $10,000 federal contract to do the Peace Corps feasibility study.

“This man was irrepressible,” Albritton said of Albertson, who championed CSU’s outreach-focused, land-grant mission in lobbying for the feasibility study. “He infused his optimism into this amorphous idea and came up with an energetic and flexible shape for it that allowed it to grow. He brought with it a land-grant institution’s sensibility and an appreciation for international cooperation.”

He was also speedy: Work on the study began in 1960, and by fall 1961, 400 volunteers were already in the field.