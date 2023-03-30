Passover Seder at CSU set for April 5

Colorado State University’s annual Passover Seder is scheduled for April 5 at 7 p.m. in the Lory Student Center Theatre.

Organized by the Chabad Jewish Student Organization at CSU, the annual tradition features an evening of education and culinary delight. The dinner includes Matzah and Jewish holiday cuisine prepared at the koshered LSC kitchen.

Attendees will delve into the ancient, yet modern messages of freedom and liberty as they go through the 15-step Passover Seder. To RSVP, visit JewishCSU.com/Seder before Monday, April 3.

Co-sponsors for the event include Associated Students of Colorado State University, Hillel, the Residence Hall Association, the Lory Student Center, SAEPi, AEPi and the Chabad Jewish Center of Northern Colorado.