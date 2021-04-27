Carolina Avila

Hometown: Fort Collins

Major: Psychology, with an Ethnic Studies Minor

Year: Third

How are you involved on campus?

SACNAS (Society for the Advancement of Chicanos and Native American Students in STEM)

“SACNAS CSU is the local chapter of an inclusive, multicultural, and multidisciplinary national organization dedicated to promoting diversity and excellence in science.

They support students of color by providing opportunities for professional/leadership development, community outreach, educational support, and training for STEM careers. We also have conversations outside of STEM about social justice issues affecting our communities.”

Greatest lesson learned

“My greatest lesson learned is that engaging and finding a community makes the college experience better. When I transferred to CSU in 2019, I went to El Centro to connect with Latinx students. At that time, I was struggling to accept my Latinx identity. I had experienced assimilation in my K-12 education, and I started embracing my Latinx identity in college.

When I went to El Centro, I felt that I was not Latinx enough to be in that space. I felt that there were unspoken rules of what it meant to be Latinx, and I did not fit that definition. After trying it several times in person, I decided to find my community elsewhere. I joined SACNAS, and with the organization being mostly Latinx, I felt that I belonged. I started to engage with El Centro again with Hot Chips Hot Topics in 2020. It was great to reconnect with El Centro and discover what I was missing out on.”

Advice to incoming students?

“My advice would be that it is OK to take your time to figure out what you want to do with your life. I changed my major five times before coming to CSU. It was necessary to do some self-exploration to discover what I wanted to do. I would recommend taking classes outside of your major that interest you. Taking an introduction to ethnic studies class is what motivated me to add an ethnic studies minor. It has enriched my learning experience. Also, students need to take advantage of the resources that CSU has to offer.”

Advice to incoming students?

“Enjoy your undergraduate experience. Do all the things you want to do and learn as much as you can. Also, recognize that burnout is real and take the time you need to recharge.”