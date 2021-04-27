Sustainability

A visual look at sustainability at CSU

visual story by Marianne Wieghaus
published April 28, 2021

Colorado State University was the first institution to earn a Platinum rating in the Sustainability, Tracking, Assessment & Rating System (STARS) in 2015. In 2020, CSU became the first institution to earn this rating three times and currently has the highest score in the U.S.

Sustainability from an environmental, social, and economic lens is integrated throughout the Division of Student Affairs through living labs, student engagement, green buildings, solar installations, composting operations, and food security efforts.

Globe Graphic

Composting
Started in 2010, CSU’s composting program is one of the largest on-site operations in higher education. Operated as a living lab, the system has processed over 3 million pounds.

Plant Graphic

Horticulture Center Practicum
A practicum has been developed for undergraduate students to grow nearly 1,700 pounds of lettuce per year for the campus dining centers.

Bike Graphic

Student-Run Bike Repair Shop
Last year, The Spoke, a student-run bike repair shop, served 8,183 customers. CSU is one of only eight Platinum level Bicycle Friendly Universities in the U.S.

Leaf Graphic

Eco Leaders
This peer education program encourages students of color, first generation students, LGBTQ students, and international students to take a leadership role in sustainability.

Tree Graphic

CSU Mountain Campus
Forest regeneration techniques will be studied and assessed this summer after the Cameron Peak fire caused significant damage around the Mountain Campus in 2020.

Bee Graphic

Bee Campus USA
In 2018, CSU became a certified Bee Campus USA. There are pollinator friendly gardens across campus and students in the Apiary Club manage several hives.

Sun Graphic

Renewable Electricity
CSU has committed to 100% renewable electricity by 2030. CSU currently hosts 20 solar arrays generating nearly 7MW of electricity. Over the next year, solar production will double.

Building Graphic

LEED Buildings
15 buildings within the Division of Student Affairs have LEED certification including the Pavilion, the first building at CSU to receive LEED Platinum certification.

Coffee Graphic

Organic Coffee
Residential Dining has switched to 100% organic coffee in residential dining centers and express facilities.

Partners in Student Success

Partners in Student Success is a special collaboration between the Division of Student Affairs and SOURCE that highlights the impact of collaboration across the University in helping students succeed. Experience more at source.colostate.edu/partners-in-student-success.

Division of Student AffairsSustainability