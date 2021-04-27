Colorado State University was the first institution to earn a Platinum rating in the Sustainability, Tracking, Assessment & Rating System (STARS) in 2015. In 2020, CSU became the first institution to earn this rating three times and currently has the highest score in the U.S.

Sustainability from an environmental, social, and economic lens is integrated throughout the Division of Student Affairs through living labs, student engagement, green buildings, solar installations, composting operations, and food security efforts.