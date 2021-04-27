Sustainability
A visual look at sustainability at CSU
visual story by Marianne Wieghaus
published April 28, 2021
Colorado State University was the first institution to earn a Platinum rating in the Sustainability, Tracking, Assessment & Rating System (STARS) in 2015. In 2020, CSU became the first institution to earn this rating three times and currently has the highest score in the U.S.
Sustainability from an environmental, social, and economic lens is integrated throughout the Division of Student Affairs through living labs, student engagement, green buildings, solar installations, composting operations, and food security efforts.
Composting
Started in 2010, CSU’s composting program is one of the largest on-site operations in higher education. Operated as a living lab, the system has processed over 3 million pounds.
Horticulture Center Practicum
A practicum has been developed for undergraduate students to grow nearly 1,700 pounds of lettuce per year for the campus dining centers.
Student-Run Bike Repair Shop
Last year, The Spoke, a student-run bike repair shop, served 8,183 customers. CSU is one of only eight Platinum level Bicycle Friendly Universities in the U.S.
Eco Leaders
This peer education program encourages students of color, first generation students, LGBTQ students, and international students to take a leadership role in sustainability.
CSU Mountain Campus
Forest regeneration techniques will be studied and assessed this summer after the Cameron Peak fire caused significant damage around the Mountain Campus in 2020.
Bee Campus USA
In 2018, CSU became a certified Bee Campus USA. There are pollinator friendly gardens across campus and students in the Apiary Club manage several hives.
Renewable Electricity
CSU has committed to 100% renewable electricity by 2030. CSU currently hosts 20 solar arrays generating nearly 7MW of electricity. Over the next year, solar production will double.
LEED Buildings
15 buildings within the Division of Student Affairs have LEED certification including the Pavilion, the first building at CSU to receive LEED Platinum certification.
Organic Coffee
Residential Dining has switched to 100% organic coffee in residential dining centers and express facilities.
Partners in Student Success
Partners in Student Success is a special collaboration between the Division of Student Affairs and SOURCE that highlights the impact of collaboration across the University in helping students succeed. Experience more at source.colostate.edu/partners-in-student-success.