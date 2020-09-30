Parsons legacy at CSU is one of large projects, connections

Her built environment legacy is one thing, but her belief in people is perhaps what will be most remembered by those who worked with Parsons.

“Amy’s steadfast advocacy for the CSU Todos Santos Center over the years has empowered our stakeholders — students, faculty, staff, and community members — to explore global perspectives,” said Kim Kita, director of the CSU Todos Santos Center. “Amy’s belief in the Center and commitment to the Baja California Sur community helped lay the groundwork for transformative experiential learning opportunities for learners of all ages from the U.S. and from Mexico. We will remember this impact and always welcome her back to the Center and to Todos Santos.”

The local Todos Santos Center team added: “¡Felicidades Amy! Te deseamos lo mejor en tu nuevo trabajo. ¡Nos vemos pronto!” (Congratulations Amy! We wish you the best in your new job. See you soon!)

Rick Miranda, professor of Mathematics and Chief Academic Officer of the CSU System, worked with Parsons in her role as executive vice chancellor, as well as her previous CSU Fort Collins roles of vice president for university operations and deputy general counsel.

“We went on several trips together establishing international partnerships as part of our China Programs strategy, and with the development of our Todos Santos campus, and of course worked on many initiatives together on our Fort Collins campus, as well. She always came prepared, was a great contributor and leader, super articulate, a fantastic representative for all things CSU, and a delight to work with. Spero che ci divertiremo incontrandoci a Roma in futuro! (I hope we will meet in Rome in the future!),” said Miranda.

Parsons’ reputation for delivering thoughtful and quality outcomes internally, is matched by her positive reputation in Denver and her time to engage and connect with external groups on behalf of the CSU System.

In 2017, Denver Business Journal named her one of its 12 Outstanding Women in Business, honoring her innovation, entrepreneurship, professional accomplishment, and community leadership.

In her executive role with the System, Parsons was active in the Denver community, including service on boards such as Metro Denver Economic Development Corporation, Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Denver, Big Green, and the National Western Center Authority Board. Also, as a volunteer with Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, Parsons participated as one of the Denver stars in the 2018 Dancing with the Denver Stars, and returned in 2019 as an Alumni Dancer.