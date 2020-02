Parking, sidewalks and the entrance on the west side of TILT will be closed from Feb. 21 to April 21. This is the main (west) entrance to the Student Disability Center. These closures are to rebuild the west side ramp/entrance of TILT and reconfigure the ADA parking.

For more information, contact Facilities Management Project Manager Brandy Carlstrom at (970) 567-1089. See the map for more details.