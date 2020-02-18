Parking Lot 230 south entry closed Feb. 27-March 1

The south entry to Parking Lot 230, near Edwards/Academic Village, will be closed Feb. 27 to March 1 to replace a drain pan, curb and gutter.

The emergency north entry to the parking lot off Hughes Way will be open during this time. Follow detours along Pitkin and Meridian to Hughes Way to access the north entry.

Sidewalk access will be maintained at the south entry along Pitkin Street. For more information, contact Facilities Management Project Manager Clay Tucker at (970)217-0618. See the map for more details.