Parking enforcement to resume on campus July 1

Starting July 1, 2020, Colorado State University Parking and Transportation Services will resume paid parking and full enforcement on main and south campus. Valid CSU permits and hourly parking payments will be required.

Fall permits for the upcoming academic year — effective Aug. 15, 2020 — will be available for purchase on Aug. 1, 2020.

Summer 2020 permits will be available online or over the phone starting July 1, 2020 and will be valid July 1, 2020 through Aug. 14, 2020.

The PTS office is closed for in-person contact. If you have questions or need to contact PTS, please call (970) 491-7041 or email parking@colostate.edu. More information is available on the PTS website at pts.colostate.edu.