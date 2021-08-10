Parking and Transportation Services offers new programs to serve university community

The city of Fort Collins and Colorado State University’s Parking and Transportation Services are partnering on an e-bike and e-scooter share program — Spin — making e-bike and e-scooters available to visitors, students, faculty and staff across campuses.

Spin will operate daily, except between 1-3 a.m., and e-scooters and e-bikes will be parked at several key Transfort bus stops and stations.

Through Spin, the partnership offers several innovative options:

• Spin will deliver adaptive bikes to serve those with disabilities and older adult community members. You can request an adaptive bike (trike, recumbent trike, or handcycle) via their website, by calling Spin customer support, or by e-mailing support@spin.pm. Spin staff will deliver the device to the riders’ requested location and riders can rent the adaptive bikes at no cost for an extended period of time.

• To support low-income residents, Spin also offers the “Spin Access” program for eligible residents who wish to receive discounted rates by providing proof of income or enrollment in city, state, or federally funded programs such as the SNAP/EBT, Health First Colorado (Medicaid), TANF, WIC, or HUD Housing Choice Vouchers. Multiple cash payment options are also available for unbanked users. For information, visit spin.app/spin-access.

Spin’s launch in Fort Collins follows an e-scooter pilot program between the City, CSU, and Bird. That program ended on May 31, 2021, and its success resulted in the City and CSU issuing an RFP (request for proposals) for a more permanent vendor. Spin was selected as a result of that process. Fort Collins’ previous bike share program, Pace, ended in May 2020 because its parent company ceased operations.

ParkMobile

Starting this year, Parking and Transportation Services have introduced a new hourly parking system called ParkMobile, providing contactless parking payments for students, employees, and visitors on campus through an easy-to-use mobile app.

The previous hourly parking app, WayToPark, is no longer valid for on-campus parking. This new partnership with ParkMobile offers around-the-clock customer service, a lower transaction fee while parking on CSU campuses, and is available in many locations across the country.

ParkMobile is available for both iPhone and Android devices.