Parking and Transportation Services hosting summer employee commute programs

Featured events

Bike to Work Day (Biking, In-Person)

Wednesday, June 22, 6:30 – 9:30 a.m. on The Oval



Celebrate bicycle commuting with the City of Fort Collins and CSU at the Oval on Bike to Work Day. Pedal down for a cup of coffee, a to-go snack and a chance to build community.

Link: City of Fort Collins Bike to Work Day Website (map of 50+ breakfast stations will be available closer to event).

Community Ride Series (Biking, In-Person)

Three Friday Sessions; meet in front of the Student Recreation Center

Community Rides are designed to help new bicyclists learn skills, gain confidence, and build community in preparation for bike commuting.

Friday, May 27, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: In-person ride (lunch included with RSVP) Tips and tricks for riding on campus, The Spoke, and connect to nearby trails and low-stress routes.

Friday, June 24, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: In-person ride (lunch included with RSVP) Explore routes to Old Town from CSU.

Friday, July 22, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: In-person ride (lunch included with RSVP) Tour of The Gardens at Spring Creek.

Link: More info and RSVP

Get Back on the Bike (Biking, Info Session is Virtual and Program is In-Person)

August 2022 to April 2023

The Get Back on the Bike is program designed specifically for employees who would like to bicycle more but would like formal training and support for their bicycle commute.

The program includes free bicycling-related accessories, bicycling safety and handling instruction as well as eight lunch-and-learn sessions throughout the academic year. Attend the Info Session on June 1 to learn more and/or complete the Interest Survey for the 2022-23 Cohort.

Links: RSVP for Info Session (June 1, Noon to 1 p.m.); Complete the Get Back on the Bike Interest Survey

CSU Employee Spin Demo (Micromobility, In-Person)

Friday, July 8, noon to 1 p.m. | Exact starting location TBD but will be on Main Campus

Join Parking and Transportation staff and Spin reps to learn how micromobility transportation such as Spin e-scooters and e-bikes can enhance your commute options.

Stop by the demo to learn how to check out Spin e-scooters and e-bikes and take them for a cruise. Spin reps will be available to answer questions and discuss adaptive Spin e-bike options. Employees who attend the demo will get up to $10 in Spin ride credit.

Link: RSVP for Demo Session Please RSVP to receive important information about the starting location for the demo as well as to ensure organizers have enough Spin vehicles for people to try.