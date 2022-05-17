Parking and Transportation Services hosting summer employee commute programs

Bike to Work Day is scheduled for Wednesday, June 22, from 6:30-9:30 a.m. on The Oval.
Colorado State University’s Parking and Transportation Services is hosting several events and programs throughout the summer to help employees explore their options for commuting to campus.
The summer attractions include the popular Bike to Work Day on June 22 as well as the Community Ride Series, designed to help new bicyclists learn skills, gain confidence and build community in preparation for bike commuting.
Featured events
Bike to Work Day (Biking, In-Person)
Wednesday, June 22, 6:30 – 9:30 a.m. on The Oval
Celebrate bicycle commuting with the City of Fort Collins and CSU at the Oval on Bike to Work Day. Pedal down for a cup of coffee, a to-go snack and a chance to build community.
Link: City of Fort Collins Bike to Work Day Website (map of 50+ breakfast stations will be available closer to event).
Community Ride Series (Biking, In-Person)
Three Friday Sessions; meet in front of the Student Recreation Center
Community Rides are designed to help new bicyclists learn skills, gain confidence, and build community in preparation for bike commuting.
- Friday, May 27, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: In-person ride (lunch included with RSVP) Tips and tricks for riding on campus, The Spoke, and connect to nearby trails and low-stress routes.
- Friday, June 24, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: In-person ride (lunch included with RSVP) Explore routes to Old Town from CSU.
- Friday, July 22, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: In-person ride (lunch included with RSVP) Tour of The Gardens at Spring Creek.
Link: More info and RSVP
Get Back on the Bike (Biking, Info Session is Virtual and Program is In-Person)
August 2022 to April 2023
The Get Back on the Bike is program designed specifically for employees who would like to bicycle more but would like formal training and support for their bicycle commute.
The program includes free bicycling-related accessories, bicycling safety and handling instruction as well as eight lunch-and-learn sessions throughout the academic year. Attend the Info Session on June 1 to learn more and/or complete the Interest Survey for the 2022-23 Cohort.
Links: RSVP for Info Session (June 1, Noon to 1 p.m.); Complete the Get Back on the Bike Interest Survey
CSU Employee Spin Demo (Micromobility, In-Person)
Friday, July 8, noon to 1 p.m. | Exact starting location TBD but will be on Main Campus
Join Parking and Transportation staff and Spin reps to learn how micromobility transportation such as Spin e-scooters and e-bikes can enhance your commute options.
Stop by the demo to learn how to check out Spin e-scooters and e-bikes and take them for a cruise. Spin reps will be available to answer questions and discuss adaptive Spin e-bike options. Employees who attend the demo will get up to $10 in Spin ride credit.
Link: RSVP for Demo Session Please RSVP to receive important information about the starting location for the demo as well as to ensure organizers have enough Spin vehicles for people to try.
CSU employee commute programs
For a complete list of employee commute programs this summer, visit PTS Employee Commute Programs page at pts.colostate.edu/employee/events.