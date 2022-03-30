Pandemic Planning Core Team recognized by Employee Appreciation Board

The Pandemic Planning Core Team is a group of Colorado State University leaders dedicated to responding and meeting the campus safety needs during the Covid emergency.

During the height of the pandemic, this team was meeting daily as a group to assess the current circumstance and prepare recommendations to be made to the CSU PPT Leadership Team each day. The Employee Appreciation Board recently recognized the PPT Core Team for their extraordinary efforts.

Nominated by Vice President for University Operations Lynn Johnson, she acknowledged the team’s tireless commitment and attributed the success in keeping students on campus to the hard work of this group. Each member rose to the challenge and worked together in supporting, educating and protecting the University community.

The group was honored by the EAB with a luncheon at Aspen Grille and CSU swag.

From the Employee Appreciation Board: “Thank you, Pandemic Planning Core Team, for your positive attitude, perseverance and outstanding contributions to CSU and the safety and security of our community.”