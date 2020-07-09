Paid parking on Foothills campus to begin January 2021

The second phase of the parking plan for Colorado State University’s Foothills Campus has begun. After several listening sessions with Foothills Campus employees, Parking and Transportation Services and Lynn Johnson, the vice president for University Operations, have agreed to begin paid parking and enforcement on Jan. 1, 2021, instead of the planned Aug. 1, 2020, start date.

With CSU Board of Governor approval in June, the next steps include advancing technology, developing signage, implementing hourly parking infrastructure, and offering Spring 2021 permits for sale by the end of 2020. This phase will continue to support communication and partnership efforts with Foothills Campus staff and students and allows for resource flexibility, system installation, validation, and preparedness to support the next phase. Phase 3 will begin in January 2021, with the implementation of fully paid parking requirements, regulations and enforcement, an integrated transit plan, and efforts around alternative transportation. The purchase of parking permits will be available for employees in December 2020 for use beginning Jan. 1, 2021.