Pack the park: CSU friends welcome to attend July 30 Rams at the Rockies

Two adults and a child smiling in the stands at the 2022 Rams at the Rockies baseball game.

2023 Rams at the Rockies promo showing a hat and the date of the game - July 30, 2023.The Colorado State University family knows about lighting up the “A,” but on Sunday, July 30, CSU fans are invited to see the Colorado Rockies hopefully light up the Oakland A’s at Coors Field.

All green and gold students, staff, faculty, alumni and friends are welcome to the 2023 Rams at the Rockies game. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. July 30 and two ticket packages are available.

A regular ticket package includes a discounted seat, photo opportunities with Spirit CAM and the CSU cheerleaders, a limited-edition CSU Rams/Colorado Rockies hat and a $2 donation to the Alumni Association. The CSU/Colorado Rockies co-branded hat is an adult-size, unisex, adjustable hat with laser-cut, triangle-shaped holes on the back panels.

A VIP ticket package includes the above plus access to a pregame lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the Coors Outfield Picnic Area, hosted by CSU President Amy Parsons.

Regular ticket prices range from $30 infield upper reserved seats to $80 upper infield box seats. CSU VIP ticket prices range from $45 infield upper reserved seats to $95 upper infield box seats.

For questions or to purchase more than 12 tickets, please call 303-ROCKIES or email grouptix@rockies.com.

CSU and the Rockies partner in the Colorado Rockies Sport Management Institute at Colorado State University, an expansion of the CSU’s sport management program. The partnership allows students to learn from pros within the Rockies organization and get real-world experience.

  • Rockies mascot Dinger and CAM the Ram pose for a selfie with a fan during the 2022 Rams at the Rockies baseball game.
  • CSU cheerleaders pose during the 2022 Rams at the Rockies baseball game.
  • A view of Coors Field at the 2022 Rams at Rockies game.
  • Rams merchandise at the 2022 Rams at Rockies game.
  • CSU football coach Jay Norvell chats with the Rockies manager.
  • A couple enjoys the 2022 Rams at Rockies game.

