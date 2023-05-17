Pack the park: CSU friends welcome to attend July 30 Rams at the Rockies

The Colorado State University family knows about lighting up the “A,” but on Sunday, July 30, CSU fans are invited to see the Colorado Rockies hopefully light up the Oakland A’s at Coors Field.

All green and gold students, staff, faculty, alumni and friends are welcome to the 2023 Rams at the Rockies game. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. July 30 and two ticket packages are available.

A regular ticket package includes a discounted seat, photo opportunities with Spirit CAM and the CSU cheerleaders, a limited-edition CSU Rams/Colorado Rockies hat and a $2 donation to the Alumni Association. The CSU/Colorado Rockies co-branded hat is an adult-size, unisex, adjustable hat with laser-cut, triangle-shaped holes on the back panels.

A VIP ticket package includes the above plus access to a pregame lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the Coors Outfield Picnic Area, hosted by CSU President Amy Parsons.

Regular ticket prices range from $30 infield upper reserved seats to $80 upper infield box seats. CSU VIP ticket prices range from $45 infield upper reserved seats to $95 upper infield box seats.

For questions or to purchase more than 12 tickets, please call 303-ROCKIES or email grouptix@rockies.com.

CSU and the Rockies partner in the Colorado Rockies Sport Management Institute at Colorado State University, an expansion of the CSU’s sport management program. The partnership allows students to learn from pros within the Rockies organization and get real-world experience.