Oval closed tonight, tomorrow, due to snowy forecast

Current weather forecasts are calling for several inches of snow tonight and into tomorrow morning, bringing safety concerns about mature trees on campus. In an abundance of caution, Oval Drive and all sidewalks around and inside the Oval will close Sept. 8 at 5 p.m. and remain closed into Sept. 9 until snow accumulation on the historic elm tress can be assessed and addressed as needed.

Leaves hold snow on branches, and heavy snow may cause the branches to crack or break. The trees in the historic area of Main Campus are more than 100 years old and may especially be susceptible to breaking under the weight of heavy snow.

The CSU Public Safety Team will watch the forecast and conditions this evening and overnight, and additional areas with snowfall on trees may be closed or cordoned off.

The university generally does not cancel classes and business operations due to snowy conditions, which are expected in Colorado. Closures for snowy weather are rare and often do not occur within an academic year. More information about the university’s weather guidelines is at source.colostate.edu/university-guidelines-weather-closure.