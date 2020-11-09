Oval closed Nov. 15-21 for ceremonial Commencement Walk for 2020 graduates

The Colorado State University Oval will be closed beginning the evening of Nov. 15 until Nov. 21 as the University hosts a Ceremonial Oval Walk to celebrate all 2020 graduates. The Oval will be closed to traffic and parking during the day and night for setup, the event, and tear-down. The Around the Horn campus shuttle will be rerouted during those days, both northbound and southbound.

Due to public health guidelines, guests will not be allowed at the event. The ceremonial walk will be live streamed and recorded so the experience can be shared virtually with family and friends.

Additional information can be found on the Commencement 2020 website.