Outstanding Graduates
Fall 2020
published Dec. 14, 2020
It’s a graduation like no other. Amidst all of the challenges and uncertainties, the Class of 2020 has persevered to earn their degrees at Colorado State University. Below are just a few of the stories of some of the outstanding students who are graduating this fall.
College of Agricultural Sciences
“I saw the value of the cattle industry to society, and I want to bring awareness of that to people and to find ways to make it better.”
College of Business
“I’m really proud to be a CSU Ram because sustainability is so important in me. The fact that CSU has that in their values is why I chose CSU.”
College of Health and Human Sciences
“Thank you to my parents for giving me this opportunity and sacrificing all they knew to come to the U.S. for me. They went out of their way to make sure I had a bright future.”
College of Liberal Arts
“I don’t think a lot of people understand how much I’ve changed and evolved as a student and as a person since high school.”
College of Natural Sciences
“It’s so important to care about the environment and culture that have both been suppressed for so long. I’m hoping to become a researcher in environmental anthropology so I can focus on these types of interrelationships.”
College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Science
“With the pandemic, we’ve seen the disparities in our healthcare system. For me personally, it opened my eyes about what ‘good’ health care means and the need for medical advancement in microbiology.”
Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering
“Looking back, anything I’ve overcome, it’s been because someone cared about me. Whether a professor, or the staff at the Engineering Success Center, or my classmates – someone went out of their way to help when I needed it.”
Warner College of Natural Resources
“If you asked me when I was graduating high school if this was possible, I wouldn’t have believed someone with my background could make these accomplishments. I’m showing my family and other people from similar backgrounds that this is a possibility.”
