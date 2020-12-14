Outstanding Graduates
Fall 2020

published Dec. 14, 2020

It’s a graduation like no other. Amidst all of the challenges and uncertainties, the Class of 2020 has persevered to earn their degrees at Colorado State University. Below are just a few of the stories of some of the outstanding students who are graduating this fall. 

College of Agricultural Sciences

Dominique Braun Lasnier

Dominique Braun-Lasnier

“I saw the value of the cattle industry to society, and I want to bring awareness of that to people and to find ways to make it better.”

College of Business

Audrey Snyder

Audrey Snyder

“I’m really proud to be a CSU Ram because sustainability is so important in me. The fact that CSU has that in their values is why I chose CSU.”

College of Health and Human Sciences

Jesus Perez Orozco

Jesus Perez-Orozco

“Thank you to my parents for giving me this opportunity and sacrificing all they knew to come to the U.S. for me. They went out of their way to make sure I had a bright future.”

College of Liberal Arts

Alexa Shipman

Alexa Shipman

“I don’t think a lot of people understand how much I’ve changed and evolved as a student and as a person since high school.”

College of Natural Sciences

Sophia Lovato

Sophia Lovato

“It’s so important to care about the environment and culture that have both been suppressed for so long. I’m hoping to become a researcher in environmental anthropology so I can focus on these types of interrelationships.”

College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Science

Edlla Beata Tetteh

Edlla-Beata Tetteh

“With the pandemic, we’ve seen the disparities in our healthcare system. For me personally, it opened my eyes about what ‘good’ health care means and the need for medical advancement in microbiology.”

Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering

Tanner Foreman

Tanner Foreman

“Looking back, anything I’ve overcome, it’s been because someone cared about me. Whether a professor, or the staff at the Engineering Success Center, or my classmates – someone went out of their way to help when I needed it.”

Warner College of Natural Resources

Daniel Dominguez

Daniel Dominguez

“If you asked me when I was graduating high school if this was possible, I wouldn’t have believed someone with my background could make these accomplishments. I’m showing my family and other people from similar backgrounds that this is a possibility.”

Virtual celebrations to honor CSU fall 2020 graduates

Graduation

A unique graduation awaits the 2,000-plus students of the fall semester who have navigated the challenging waters of 2020 to earn degrees. read more

CSU 2020 graduates take a Commencement Walk across the Oval

Grad Image

Graduates enjoyed a week of glorious weather to celebrate their accomplishments after a particularly challenging year. read more