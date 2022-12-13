Another member of the Impact MBA program, Colleen Kennedy, and I were the only CSU business students at the conference, and we had the chance to give a press conference on the Sustainable Development Goals of the U.N. and discuss responsible production and consumption.

I felt very at home being in a collection of people who care enough to gather and make decisions, and it was so interesting to be in a place where all these preeminent thought leaders from around the world come together.

The public sector and private enterprise both play a role in making progress, and it was really inspiring, eye-opening and humbling to be able to witness and participate in something this historic.

Q. What’s been the most rewarding part of your CSU experience, and what advice would you give to someone else who is trying to make a big career change?

It’s been profound to come to CSU and realize how much growth potential I have, and to hear the stories of the other students in my cohort. I was worried about struggling because I didn’t have a business background, but I now feel like part of a collective, and it’s been so rewarding to watch everyone in my cohort make profound intellectual and personal growth.

As for other people making a pivot, I’d say that life unfolds the way you design it to, and pursuing more education is giving yourself a gift of recognizing how big the world is and how much is out there for you. Remember to lean into your strengths and how brave it is to recognize the need to grow.

Also, lean into what makes you good at something – figuring out what that is can help you decide what is worth pursuing. After all, it’s healthy to reevaluate if what you’re doing is actually satisfying.

I was sad to let teaching go, but I realized what I’m doing now is the culmination of everything I’ve cared about, and my greatest achievements are yet to come.