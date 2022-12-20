Otero County: Eric Zertuche – Theatre

During the 2022-23 academic year, we are highlighting one Colorado State University student or alum from each of Colorado’s 64 counties. The Centennial State’s land grant university has a connection to the diverse lands and people from the counties of Moffat to Baca, Montezuma to Sedgwick and everywhere in between.

Eric Zertuche

Major: Theatre, performance concentration and leadership minor

Why I chose CSU: I went to a partner high school and loved the location and atmosphere of CSU.

My favorite thing about CSU:There’s always something to do.

Clubs/organizations in college: Theatre Student Advisory council; Theatre Mentor Program; School of Music, Theatre, and Dance Justice Equity Diversity and Inclusion (JEDI) Committee.

Scholarships/awards in college: PJR Palmquist Families Scholarship, Creative & Performing Arts Theatre Scholarship, Green & Gold Performing Arts Scholarship

Favorite achievement: Making the Dean’s List each semester that I’ve been at CSU.

Career goals: Performing professionally, and/or teaching theatre at a secondary or university level.

Favorite instructor: Wesley Longacre, Acting II. He met students where they were without judgment and was fully invested in their success.

Favorite NOCO food and hangouts: Almansita’s, TCBY, Dutch Bros

Quirky fact about you: My high school mascot was a watermelon!

What do you tell people from Otero County about CSU: You will learn more about yourself and others than you ever imagined.

What’s your favorite CSU tradition: Move-In and Ram Welcome Week.

Something people should know about Otero County: In addition to our strong farming community, we also have historic and natural sites and some fantastic restaurants.

Biggest adversity you’ve overcome at CSU: Being a first-generation student from a small town and going to such a large school.

I’d like to thank: CSU Theatre Department, Allison Hall housing staff, President’s Leadership Program