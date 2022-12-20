Otero County: Eric Zertuche – Theatre

“You will learn more about yourself and others than you ever imagined.

 

During the 2022-23 academic year, we are highlighting one Colorado State University student or alum from each of Colorado’s 64 counties. The Centennial State’s land grant university has a connection to the diverse lands and people from the counties of Moffat to Baca, Montezuma to Sedgwick and everywhere in between.

Major: Theatre, performance concentration and leadership minor

Why I chose CSU: I went to a partner high school and loved the location and atmosphere of CSU.

My favorite thing about CSU:There’s always something to do.

Clubs/organizations in college: Theatre Student Advisory council; Theatre Mentor Program; School of Music, Theatre, and Dance Justice Equity Diversity and Inclusion (JEDI) Committee.

Scholarships/awards in college: PJR Palmquist Families Scholarship, Creative & Performing Arts Theatre Scholarship, Green & Gold Performing Arts Scholarship

Favorite achievement: Making the Dean’s List each semester that I’ve been at CSU.

Career goals: Performing professionally, and/or teaching theatre at a secondary or university level.

Favorite instructor: Wesley Longacre, Acting II. He met students where they were without judgment and was fully invested in their success.

Favorite NOCO food and hangouts: Almansita’s, TCBY, Dutch Bros

Quirky fact about you: My high school mascot was a watermelon!

What do you tell people from Otero County about CSU: You will learn more about yourself and others than you ever imagined.

What’s your favorite CSU tradition: Move-In and Ram Welcome Week.

Something people should know about Otero CountyIn addition to our strong farming community, we also have historic and natural sites and some fantastic restaurants.

Biggest adversity you’ve overcome at CSU: Being a first-generation student from a small town and going to such a large school.

I’d like to thank: CSU Theatre Department, Allison Hall housing staff, President’s Leadership Program

