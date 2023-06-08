Oracle HR and Banner administrative applications moving behind GlobalProtect

In order to increase security and compliance, Oracle HR and Banner will be moving behind GlobalProtect VPN on July 24.

A fall 2023 audit has determined that the HR, Banner administrative pages, Banner Communication Management, and Banner Access must be protected by two-factor authentication at both the network and application level. To satisfy this requirement, the Division of IT is adding a GlobalProtect login requirement to these systems. Customers using these systems will need to log in to GlobalProtect before accessing information in both Oracle HR and Banner. These changes apply to both on and off campus logins.

Action to be taken includes enrolling and downloading Duo on devices and downloading GlobalProtect VPN to machines.

Also on July 24, the GlobalProtect login will change from prompting for the user’s NetID and instead require it in the format “NetID@colostate.edu”.

For additional help or questions, please reach out to the CSU Fort Collins IT Help Desk by calling (970) 491-7276, through email or submit a support ticket.