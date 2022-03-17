Project to lower textbook costs at CSU gets a $75,000 boost

Gov. Jared Polis’ administration recently announced nearly $1 million in support for 20 projects designed to lower textbook costs and improve student success at 35 institutions of higher education — including Colorado State University.

The Colorado Commission on Higher Education has awarded CSU $75,000 to support a project to lower textbook costs in high enrollment courses with an increased focus on diversity, equity and inclusion.

The grant has been administered to CSU Libraries, and will be distributed through targeted outreach to departments, rather than a general call as in previous years, though this could change if funds are left over.

Projects will be evaluated on criteria such as: enrollment, drop/withdraw/fail rates, cost savings potential, and commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and social justice. GT Pathways courses will be heavily weighted.