Three finalists to serve as the first Assistant Vice President for Indigenous and Native American Affairs at Colorado State University will participate in forums open starting Sept. 30.

The AVP for Indigenous and Native American Affairs will lead Colorado State’s outreach efforts to Tribal communities and schools and work with Tribal leaders to determine partnerships to increase student recruitment and retention. Internally, this AVP will work with CSU’s administrative leadership (i.e. president, division vice presidents, deans and directors) to advance Indigenous and Native American initiatives for the University community and at the local, state, and national levels.

The position will report to the University President.

All open forums will be hybrid with an in-person and Zoom option. This schedule will be updated when times and locations for forums are finalized.

The candidates, in order of their open forum session, are: