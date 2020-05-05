Open Educational Resources Grant Initiative now accepting applications

For the second year in a row, Colorado State University faculty can apply for grants to support the adoption, adaptation or creation of open educational resources for their courses. Any faculty member can apply for a grant to support their OER project.

CSU’s Open Educational Resources Grant Initiative has received $25,000 from the Colorado OER Council to support the work required to transition courses from using commercial materials to OER. Open educational resources can be any material used in teaching that is licensed for free reuse, usually under a Creative Commons license.

The deadline to submit an application is May 15 with decisions expected on May 30.

Three tiers of funding

Individual grants will be awarded at three tiers to reflect the different levels of time and effort needed to implement: