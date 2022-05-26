One thread at a time: The Patchwork Initiative aims to mend the gaps in clothing sustainability

The clothing and textile industry is second only to oil and gas in its global pollution footprint, and with the mega-consumerist fast-fashion culture we see today, it’s no wonder why.

Now, it’s never been easier to produce, order, use and dispose of clothing at a blistering speed far beyond rates sustainable for the planet and often well outside of ethical boundaries for worker health or pay. And with dwindling access to home economics-style classes in schools and communities, fewer and fewer people are familiar with the ins and outs of clothing repair and textile upcycling.

The Patchwork Initiative, a recent addition to CSU and the Fort Collins community, is looking to change this — one thread at a time.

The Patchwork is a student-led clothing sustainability collaborative spearheaded by the SoGES Student Sustainability Center (SSC), the Department of Design and Merchandising (DM) and the Avenir Museum of Design and Merchandising at CSU, with grant support from the President’s Sustainability Commission.

Designed with the goals of reducing clothing consumption and growing a culture of clothing restoration, the project was built off the foundations laid by the SSC’s previous director, Sara VanHatten, and Design and Merchandising associate professor Sonali Diddi.

Now, current SSC Director and The Patchwork Initiative member Sam Moccia is hoping to stitch the initiative permanently into the fabric of CSU and the community, with a team of multiple distinguished and passionate design students at the helm.

“Carrying the torch of sustainability projects, developed by students who’ve come before us, is the only way actual change happens over time,” said Moccia. “It’s what the Student Sustainability Center was created to do, so it’s exciting to build a project like this, especially with the incredible team members we have.”