One million minutes of You@CSU

Joe Conrad, with plaque, celebrates a decade of partnership with CSU partners Janelle Patrias (left), Anne Hudgens and Christina Berg. Photo by Trip Starkey, Grit Digital Health
Nearly a decade after the partnership began that launched You@CSU, CSU Health Network and University Advancement honored Joe Conrad and Grit Digital Health on March 9 for their commitment to mental health and well-being.
Conrad, an alumnus of Colorado State University, is the founder and CEO of Cactus Advertising and Grit Digital Health. Grit addresses the behavioral health and resourcing needs of students, faculty and staff at colleges and universities across the nation through innovative technologies. In 2014, Conrad approached CSU about creating a mental health platform for students.
“It all began with my experience as a student here on campus at Colorado State in the mid ’80s. This place changed my life,” said Conrad.
After meeting with colleagues across campus and conducting dozens of focus groups, You@CSU was born.
“We wanted a tool that would bring mental health resources to students, but we kind of had to sneak it in there and hide it among all the other great content,” said Janelle Patrias, manager of mental health initiatives at CSU Health Network. “Early on in the process of focus groups with students, we heard that students did not want a mental health tool. They wanted something that was broader, that spoke to their experience as students. They wanted to integrate all the ways in which they are working to be successful students and this holistic approach really emerged.”
You@CSU, CSU’s version of the You at College platform, was launched in February 2016.
“What we were able to create together is really a unique and powerful story,” said Conrad.
You@CSU connects students with campus resources and other online educational tools to increase CSU student success. The innovative digital tool promotes self-reflection, allowing students to be more proactive with their health and well-being in order to make the most of their college experience.
“It really has become such a relevant and reliable resource for students,” said Patrias. “Folx know what it is, they have name recognition. It’s the first place we encourage people to turn when they are looking for something to support their well-being.”
Research and recognition
The success of You@CSU and the You at College platform is thanks to the unique public-private partnership between Grit and CSU. In addition to CSU Health Network, there have been many others that have contributed to the platform’s success, specifically with design enhancements and evaluation research over the past several years.
“We’ve had some really amazing partnerships to work on evaluating and understanding how students are using it and what content they’re seeking,” said Patrias.
A 2017 study of You@CSU by the Prevention Research Center found that 87% of users reported an increased awareness of campus resources and 76% reported an increased ability to manage stress.
The You@CSU partnership has earned awards from the Division of Student Affairs, the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators (NASPA) and the Teaching and Learning Horizon Report. Additionally, representatives have presented at conferences, shared CSU’s experience with hundreds of schools and been featured in publications such as the Chronicle of Higher Education, Inside Higher Ed, Education Advisory Board and many others.
“The partnership has been wonderful,” said Blanche Hughes, Vice President for Student Affairs, “I think it’s a model. I’m very proud to brag about it wherever I go.”
Expansion
Since launching You@CSU for students in 2016, there have been over 287,000 sessions. In Fall 2022, a version of You@CSU, specifically for staff and faculty, was made available. In partnership with CSU Human Resources, the faculty and staff version provides both personal and career-related resources to support health, well-being, work-life balance and professional development. The new tailored version for employees also offers guidance on how to support students in distress. So far, students, faculty and staff have logged over one million minutes utilizing the platform.
“It’s amazing to think about where we started and where it’s at today and the level of influence You at College has across the United States, as far as impacting college health and well-being at a deep level,” said Christina Berg, director of health education and prevention services at CSU Health Network.
“This journey has not just been CSU-centric. With Joe’s vision, it’s been much broader. We are excited to be along for the ride and able to use and collaborate on what these tools look like in real time with our students.”
Currently, You at College is being used at 200 different institutions today.
“What we’ve done and built here together is incredibly unique and special,” said Conrad.
Conrad has gifted CSU annual licensure use of You at College, student and staff/faculty versions as well as two other tools. Nod is a free app for and combatting the common issue of loneliness and Help Compass (formally known as FindHelpNow) will officially launch Fall 2023 as a new crisis navigation tool helping students and employees connect to the right support in moments of need. Help Compass currently serves as the crisis button in the YOU@CSU platforms for students, as well as staff and faculty.
You@CSU
Students, faculty and staff can visit you.colostate.edu today to set up their profile for the first time or if it’s been a while, come back to see all the new features and enhancements.