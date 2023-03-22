One million minutes of You@CSU

Nearly a decade after the partnership began that launched You@CSU, CSU Health Network and University Advancement honored Joe Conrad and Grit Digital Health on March 9 for their commitment to mental health and well-being.

Conrad, an alumnus of Colorado State University, is the founder and CEO of Cactus Advertising and Grit Digital Health. Grit addresses the behavioral health and resourcing needs of students, faculty and staff at colleges and universities across the nation through innovative technologies. In 2014, Conrad approached CSU about creating a mental health platform for students.

“It all began with my experience as a student here on campus at Colorado State in the mid ’80s. This place changed my life,” said Conrad.

After meeting with colleagues across campus and conducting dozens of focus groups, You@CSU was born.

“We wanted a tool that would bring mental health resources to students, but we kind of had to sneak it in there and hide it among all the other great content,” said Janelle Patrias, manager of mental health initiatives at CSU Health Network. “Early on in the process of focus groups with students, we heard that students did not want a mental health tool. They wanted something that was broader, that spoke to their experience as students. They wanted to integrate all the ways in which they are working to be successful students and this holistic approach really emerged.”

You@CSU, CSU’s version of the You at College platform, was launched in February 2016.

“What we were able to create together is really a unique and powerful story,” said Conrad.

You@CSU connects students with campus resources and other online educational tools to increase CSU student success. The innovative digital tool promotes self-reflection, allowing students to be more proactive with their health and well-being in order to make the most of their college experience.

“It really has become such a relevant and reliable resource for students,” said Patrias. “Folx know what it is, they have name recognition. It’s the first place we encourage people to turn when they are looking for something to support their well-being.”

Research and recognition

The success of You@CSU and the You at College platform is thanks to the unique public-private partnership between Grit and CSU. In addition to CSU Health Network, there have been many others that have contributed to the platform’s success, specifically with design enhancements and evaluation research over the past several years.

“We’ve had some really amazing partnerships to work on evaluating and understanding how students are using it and what content they’re seeking,” said Patrias.

A 2017 study of You@CSU by the Prevention Research Center found that 87% of users reported an increased awareness of campus resources and 76% reported an increased ability to manage stress.

The You@CSU partnership has earned awards from the Division of Student Affairs, the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators (NASPA) and the Teaching and Learning Horizon Report. Additionally, representatives have presented at conferences, shared CSU’s experience with hundreds of schools and been featured in publications such as the Chronicle of Higher Education, Inside Higher Ed, Education Advisory Board and many others.

“The partnership has been wonderful,” said Blanche Hughes, Vice President for Student Affairs, “I think it’s a model. I’m very proud to brag about it wherever I go.”

Expansion