One Health-funded study finds wildlife-resistant trash cans assist in reducing human-black bear conflict

The Centennial State is a popular destination for nature and adventure enthusiasts. Colorado’s unique mountainous landscape and outdoor recreation allow visitors to glimpse the world from the peaks and get a taste of the wilderness lifestyle. The state is home to an abundance of wildlife, including black bears.

Black bears are native to Colorado, and with sustained human population increase over the last several decades, wildlife managers have increasingly encountered black bear-human conflicts in urban areas. Conflict in cities can result when black bears gain access to unsecured trash, bird feeders, chicken coops and vehicles.

While there have only been four documented human deaths caused by black bears in the state since 1971, nuisance encounters frequently occur. Colorado Parks and Wildlife has developed campaigns to remind urban residents to prevent conflict with black bears, but the agency continues to receive reports of human-bear conflicts throughout the state every year.

Researchers at Colorado State University’s Center for Human-Carnivore Coexistence have recently evaluated the degree to which bear-resistant trash containers have reduced human-bear conflict in Durango, a community in southwest Colorado that regularly experiences high rates of conflict with bears.

Center for Human-Carnivore Coexistence works to address a One Health Issue

“We’re working to reduce conflict and promote coexistence between humans and carnivores like black bears,” said Kevin Crooks, director of the center and professor in the Department of Fish, Wildlife, and Conservation Biology at CSU. “Successful coexistence means supporting sustainable carnivore populations and thriving human livelihoods with minimal conflict.”

The center aims to understand how best to reduce conflict with bears by restricting human food sources that attract bears to urban areas. This problem is exacerbated during periods of drought or because of late spring freezes, both of which limit their natural food sources.

“Bears are keying off of what people do, such as not securing their trash, and responding to it in ways that impact their population and behavior,” said Stewart Breck, a carnivore ecologist for the USDA – Wildlife Services’ National Wildlife Research Center and principal investigator of the project. “As a result, people are responding to what the bears are doing, and it can become a negative feedback cycle that results in negative outcomes for both bears and people.”

Human-animal interactions are a key study area for the CSU’s One Health Institute which helped to fund CHCC work in this area. One Health is the concept that the health of humans, animals, and the wider environment are closely linked and interdependent.

The human-black bear conflict is a One Health issue, as black bears are responding to environmental conditions by seeking food sources from humans, causing conflict. Approaching the issue through a One Health lens helps researchers find solutions that benefit the health of humans and black bears, particularly when natural food sources for bears are scarce.