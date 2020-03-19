The Office of the Vice President of Research has developed a page offering guidance and resources for the Colorado State University research community to assist in planning for potential impacts and ensuring research continuity during the coronavirus outbreak. It defines critical research operations and steps that are being taken to ensure any impacts of the pandemic will be mitigated.

The page will be updated as frequently as necessary to keep current with the latest information from the University, health authorities, and funding agencies.

Latest update on critical research operations.