For senior Johanna Michelsohn, Colorado State University’s Student Recreation Center has been a fountainhead of many memorable college experiences.

Michelsohn, who serves as a recreation supervisor overseeing day-to-day building operations, said she met some of her best friends and roommates at the Rec and gained professional development skills that will help her when she one day becomes a pediatrician. It’s also been an important resource in helping her pursue her college education.

“I have to pay for a lot of my expenses, so it would definitely hurt if I didn’t have this job,” she said. “It has been financially very helpful.”

Michelsohn is one of more than 4,000 current CSU students who take advantage of campus employment — something university administrators say is a potent ingredient in helping students foster community, sharpen professional skills and graduate from college.

According to a recent university report, working on campus is positively associated with persistence and graduation across all years that students are employed, compared to students who did not work during the same time period. The CSU report was produced by Institutional Research, Planning and Effectiveness, an office that supports strategic planning and institutional improvements.

Sarah Roeder, associate director of campus employment and employer connections at CSU’s Career Center, said this is especially true for students with multiple underrepresented identities.

“Having a job on campus is one more tie to the CSU community,” she said. “They’re gaining those additional benefits of career competencies that you might not always find in the classroom.”