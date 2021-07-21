The flags of more than 200 countries will be on display during the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, creating a cornucopia of color for the competitors and fans watching on various devices around the world.

But if you look closely, you will also see a bit of CSU green and gold in the midst of the two-week athletics showcase. That’s because five former or current Rams – thought to be the most in one single Olympics – will be competing alongside the world’s best athletes.

The CSU contingent – three in track and field and two in women’s basketball — represents four countries. A sixth Ram – Rugby 7s player Ben Pinkelman – was chosen to represent the U.S. for the second time but last week had to withdraw from the games due to persistent back pain that required surgery more than a year ago.

The only current Ram to qualify for Tokyo is senior-to-be Lauren Gale, who will be part of Canada’s 4×400-meter relay team. Gale, who was born in Canada and lived north of the border until her freshman year of high school, is a five-time Mountain West champion, holds school records for the indoor and outdoor 400 and was part of CSU’s school-record setting 4×400 relay team.