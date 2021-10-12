October 2021 parking and road closures

West entry to Lake Street Parking Garage closed Oct. 15-16

The west entry Lake Street Parking Garage will be closed on Oct. 15-16 at 1 pm. However, the exit here will remain open. This entry will be closed for maintenance repairs during this time.

For more information, contact Facilities Project Managers Erik Jaramillo at (970) 556-7249 and Barry Willier at (970) 567-6709.