October 2021 parking and road closures

North entry to Lake Street Parking Garage closed Oct. 12-13

This lot will be closed for maintenance repairs during this time. For more information, contact Facilities Project Manager Kurt Davis at (970) 566-1791.

West entry to Lake Street Parking Garage closed Oct. 15-16

The west entry Lake Street Parking Garage will be closed on Oct. 15-16 at 1 pm. However, the exit here will remain open. This entry will be closed for maintenance repairs during this time.

For more information, contact Facilities Project Managers Erik Jaramillo at (970) 556-7249 and Barry Willier at (970) 567-6709.

GSB Parking Lot No. 445 closed Oct. 16-20

This lot will be closed for maintenance repairs during this time. For more information, contact Facilities Project Manager at Jen Marley at (970) 568.6327.

