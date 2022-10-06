Oct. 12 symposium to highlight translational science at CSU

The event will feature a keynote lecture, oral presentations, and a poster session around the theme of translational science: research that uses natural animal models to improve both human and animal health and healthy aging trajectories.

Drs. Stephanie McGrath and Julie Moreno – from the departments of Clinical Sciences and Environmental and Radiological Health Sciences, respectively – will deliver the lunch-and-learn keynote lecture titled, “Wiggly Worms and Furry Friends: The Search for Healthy Aging.”

The keynote will review an ongoing study of McGrath and Moreno’s that aims to identify biomarkers to predict a dog (or human’s) likelihood for developing dementia long before symptoms occur. By studying how animals, like dogs and cats, age, researchers can gain a better understanding of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.

After the keynote, attendees will hear oral and poster presentations from a range of undergraduate and graduate students and postdoctoral researchers at CSU. The symposium schedule and summary of presentations can be viewed here.

Attendees are asked to RSVP at col.st/ZmP5S.

