Oct. 12 symposium to highlight translational science at CSU

CSU’s Center for Healthy Aging and One Health Institute will host the Human-Animal Translational Science Research Symposium – an interdisciplinary, half-day symposium at the intersection of one health and healthy aging concepts – at the Translational Medicine Institute on Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The event will feature a keynote lecture, oral presentations, and a poster session around the theme of translational science: research that uses natural animal models to improve both human and animal health and healthy aging trajectories.

Drs. Stephanie McGrath and Julie Moreno – from the departments of Clinical Sciences and Environmental and Radiological Health Sciences, respectively – will deliver the lunch-and-learn keynote lecture titled, “Wiggly Worms and Furry Friends: The Search for Healthy Aging.”

The keynote will review an ongoing study of McGrath and Moreno’s that aims to identify biomarkers to predict a dog (or human’s) likelihood for developing dementia long before symptoms occur. By studying how animals, like dogs and cats, age, researchers can gain a better understanding of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.

After the keynote, attendees will hear oral and poster presentations from a range of undergraduate and graduate students and postdoctoral researchers at CSU. The symposium schedule and summary of presentations can be viewed here.

Attendees are asked to RSVP at col.st/ZmP5S.

This event is open to the public. Lunch will be served. Free street parking is available on Research Blvd., and there are several pay-to-park lots directly in front of the TMI:

Parking map for the Translational Medicine Institute.

Questions? Email Hannah.Halusker@colostate.edu or Teya.Kvasnicka@colostate.edu.

This event is sponsored by CSU’s Thematic Year of Health.

