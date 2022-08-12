Occupational therapy researchers to study effects of yoga on brain injury

Clinical support

Despite promising preliminary findings, yoga research needs more clinical studies to move support for yoga therapy from qualitative, self-reported data to measurable, diagnostic evidence. Quantitative evidence is necessary for therapies, like yoga, to be respected by the medical community and to be covered by health insurance companies.

Scientifically speaking, there is no way to measure a mind-body disconnect because the mind is more or less an abstract concept. But, Stephens and Schmid are hopeful that brain imaging could provide insight on how changes in a participant’s brain structure and function are linked to improvements observed in the body.

Stephens and Schmid’s study, which will begin in the fall of 2022, aims to provide the beginning answers to the question of why yoga works.

“Everyone is susceptible to brain injury, which is a really scary reality, but if we can understand how the brain is injured and then recovers by completing studies like this, then we can make huge strides in science,” Stephens said.

Jennifer Atkins, the yoga instructor for Stephens and Schmid’s research, has long known the positive effects of yoga therapy, observed in the older adult participants at her yoga practice, Adaptive Yoga Specialist.

“I’ve seen how adaptive yoga can bridge the gap between the brain and a disability, and now we get to prove that,” Atkins said. “I’m honored to continue my collaboration with CSU and OT’s Jaclyn Stephens and Arlene Schmid in providing evidence for measurable physiological and neurological changes in those living with movement disorders.”