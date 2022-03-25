Notice of student consumer information for Spring 2022 released

This notice contains a summary of consumer information that must be made available to all students of Colorado State University in accordance with federal regulations set forth by The Higher Education Act of 1965, as amended. Each topic listed gives a brief description of the information that must be disclosed and how it can be obtained. A complete directory of all consumer information disclosures and disclaimers can be found here: colostate.edu/consumer-information-disclosures.

Find helpful information

Most information is available in either the online University catalog or on the University’s website, colostate.edu.

Catalog information is available at catalog.colostate.edu.

If you are a financial aid recipient, “Your Financial Aid Guide” information booklet is available at financialaid.colostate.edu. This booklet contains general financial aid information published each academic year.

If you would like a paper copy of any of this information or have additional questions, contact The Office of Financial Aid at (970) 491-6321.

Specific topics

Colorado State University general information

Information included : Information related to tuition/fees and other costs, withdrawal from the University, refund policy, current degree programs and faculty/staff, facilities, student services, accrediting agencies, copyright infringement, study abroad, etc.

: Information related to tuition/fees and other costs, withdrawal from the University, refund policy, current degree programs and faculty/staff, facilities, student services, accrediting agencies, copyright infringement, study abroad, etc. Information located: Colorado State University catalog; catalog.colostate.edu, Financial Services, Degree Programs, University Facilities, Student Services, The University; Values, Mission, Goals, and International Programs.

Your Rights under FERPA (Family Education Rights and Privacy Act – Buckley Amendment)

Information included : The rights which students have regarding their educational records.

: The rights which students have regarding their educational records. Information located: Colorado State University catalog; catalog.colostate.edu (select University Policies, then FERPA (Student Privacy).

Process for registering to vote

Information included: Websites for registering to vote for local, state, and federal elections.

Websites for registering to vote for local, state, and federal elections. Information located:

Federal: usa.gov/register-to-vote.

State: sos.state.co.us/pubs/elections/vote/VoterHome.html?menuheaders=5.

Larimer County: larimer.org/clerk/elections.

Process for applying for financial aid

Information included: Steps to apply for financial aid and information on financial aid notices.

Steps to apply for financial aid and information on financial aid notices. Information located: The Office of Financial Aid website; financialaid.colostate.edu.

Information regarding financial assistance

Information included : Descriptions of all financial aid programs available through Colorado State University, rights and responsibilities of students receiving aid, how financial aid is paid, financial aid refunds, employment information, loan repayment information, and verification of attendance for federal financial aid.

: Descriptions of all financial aid programs available through Colorado State University, rights and responsibilities of students receiving aid, how financial aid is paid, financial aid refunds, employment information, loan repayment information, and verification of attendance for federal financial aid. Information located: “Your Financial Aid Guide”; financialaid.colostate.edu.

Federal student loan information

Information included : Available student loans, entrance counseling, master promissory note, repayment, deferment, and consolidation.

: Available student loans, entrance counseling, master promissory note, repayment, deferment, and consolidation. Information located: ederal Student Aid website; studentaid.gov/understand-aid/types/loans.

Financial aid policy for unofficial withdrawals

Information included: Students who leave the University and do not formally withdraw will be assigned grades of “F” (failure) or “U” (unsatisfactory). Additionally, recipients of federal financial aid who never begin attendance or who unofficially withdrew from the University will have federal aid adjusted based on the date of the latest academic event in which the student participated. If no academic event can be documented, 100% of the federal, state, and institutional financial aid will be canceled because the student never began attendance.

Students who leave the University and do not formally withdraw will be assigned grades of “F” (failure) or “U” (unsatisfactory). Additionally, recipients of federal financial aid who never begin attendance or who unofficially withdrew from the University will have federal aid adjusted based on the date of the latest academic event in which the student participated. If no academic event can be documented, 100% of the federal, state, and institutional financial aid will be canceled because the student never began attendance. Information located: financialaid.colostate.edu (select Applying for Financial Aid, Financial Aid Eligibility, and Withdrawing from Class – near the bottom right-hand side).

Purchasing textbook information

Information included: Options for reserving, buying, or renting textbooks and comparison shopping.

Options for reserving, buying, or renting textbooks and comparison shopping. Information located: bookstore.colostate.edu/home.aspx.

Resources for individuals with disabilities

Information included: Campus and other resources for individuals with disabilities, and rights and responsibilities for current and prospective students with disabilities.

Campus and other resources for individuals with disabilities, and rights and responsibilities for current and prospective students with disabilities. Information located: disabilitycenter.colostate.edu.

Colorado State University security policies and crime statistics

Information included: Annual safety report and alcohol/drug policy, crime statistics (including statistics required under the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act as amended by the 2013 Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act), and the University emergency operations plan.

Annual safety report and alcohol/drug policy, crime statistics (including statistics required under the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act as amended by the 2013 Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act), and the University emergency operations plan. Information located: safetyreport.colostate.edu and policylibrary.colostate.edu/policy.aspx?id=557.

Retention and completion/graduation rate of students

Information included: The retention & completion/graduation rates at Colorado State University.

The retention & completion/graduation rates at Colorado State University. Information located: ir.colostate.edu (select Data and Analysis, Students, Student Success).

Substance abuse prevention services

Information included: Health Education and Prevention Services staff work collaboratively on substance abuse prevention efforts, focused on helping students make healthy and responsible choices, while avoiding harm to self and others.

Health Education and Prevention Services staff work collaboratively on substance abuse prevention efforts, focused on helping students make healthy and responsible choices, while avoiding harm to self and others. Information located: health.colostate.edu/alcohol-and-other-drugs

health.colostate.edu/alcohol-and-other-drugs Official CSU Drug and Alcohol Policy located policylibrary.colostate.edu/policy.aspx?id=738.

Future plans secured rates (placement rates of graduates)

Information included: Information from each college on percentages employed at graduation by major, employers, average salaries, and graduate schools/programs.

Information from each college on percentages employed at graduation by major, employers, average salaries, and graduate schools/programs. Information located: ir.colostate.edu (select Data and Analysis, Students, Degrees, Graduation Survey).

Equity in Athletics Disclosure Act (EADA)

Information included: General CSU athletic information, CSU teams, gender breakdown per team, coaching staff, revenue and expenses and other supplemental information.

General CSU athletic information, CSU teams, gender breakdown per team, coaching staff, revenue and expenses and other supplemental information. Information located: ope.ed.gov/athletics/ (select “Get Data for One School” and indicate Colorado State University).

Student right to file a complaint

Information included: General complaint reporting policy, procedures for filing a written complaint, complaint review and resolution process.

General complaint reporting policy, procedures for filing a written complaint, complaint review and resolution process. Information located: catalog.colostate.edu/general-catalog/policies/students-rights/#right-discuss-concerns-department-chairs

catalog.colostate.edu/general-catalog/policies/students-rights/#right-discuss-concerns-department-chairs For students residing outside of Colorado, a complaint can be registered in the state where you reside by using contact information located here: https://nc-sara.org/guide/agency-list.

Contact the Office of Financial Aid

Email:financialaid@colostate.edu

Phone: (970) 491-6321