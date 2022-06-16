Lagoon Concert Series hosts Nothing But Nineties on June 22

Q. Where’s the coolest venue you have had a chance to perform at and what was the experience like?

Nothing But Nineties has grown to play some insanely cool venues and events, including The Taste of Colorado, Parker Days and even Red Rocks’ New Year’s Eve event. But the shows that really stick in our minds are the shows where we see the crowd genuinely falling back into their childhood — when we play a song that you can tell really brings back memories for someone or when everyone shows up in bucket hats and fanny packs and throws back with us. When a spontaneous ’90s dance-off breaks out that’s when we know we’ve done our job in resparking that nostalgia.

Q. What are you most excited for when you get the opportunity to play in front of the CSU community at the Lagoon?

This will be our first show in Fort Collins! We can’t wait to introduce Nothing But Nineties to the CSU community and couldn’t have asked for a better event at which to debut it. We’ve gotten great reception so far in people’s anticipation for the show there, and we plan to bring it! We hope this will be the first show of many at CSU and in Fort Collins.

Q. How did your band decide to play ’90s covers? Was this always the genre of music you started with, or who inspired you to create this?

Nothing But Nineties is a band made up of ’90s kids that grew up in the decade and lived and breathed its music, pop culture and fashion. We don’t just love ’90s music, we love everything the ’90s had to offer from Furbies to Nickelodeon slime to one-strap overalls, and we try to bring all that nostalgia to our show. We litter our stage with ’90s toys and memorabilia. We dress in throwback outfits. We dance the running man and butterfly. And then, of course, we play all the ’90s hits with an accuracy that you swear was playing straight from your portable CD player.

We don’t discriminate between genres of ’90s music either. We’ll go from singing Smashing Pumpkins into Britney Spears followed up by some Garth Brooks. There’s something for everyone in our show, no matter what genre you loved.

Q. What are some interesting facts about you and your band? How did you all come together to become a band with a similar interest in ’90s covers?

Nothing But Nineties has a unique crew of members who are not only talented musicians, but also embrace the idea of this being more than just a band, but also a nostalgic “experience.” It takes everyone’s commitment to this idea to make it work, and we’re lucky to have members who believe in it.

Nothing But Nineties is also unique in its make-up of musicians and singers. With only five members, we all play the necessary instruments needed to pull off even some of the most challenging ’90s songs. We also have both a male and a female lead singer, so we can diversify the songs we sing even further with vocal accuracy and harmonization.

At the end of the day, we simply just love the ’90s, and we love taking people back to it. We love to have fun with our crowd, sing, laugh, dance and make new friends every show. We can’t wait to party with you, Fort Collins!