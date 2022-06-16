Lagoon Concert Series hosts Nothing But Nineties on June 22

Nothing But Nineties is taking you back in time to fanny packs and Furbies on June 22 at the Lagoon.
Colorado’s favorite ’90s cover band Nothing But Nineties is coming to rock out at the Lagoon Concert Series on Wednesday, June 22, at 6:30 p.m.
This five-piece cover band is coming to bring you back in time to experience all of your favorite songs as you sing and dance the night away. Fully immerse yourself in the ’90s nostalgia while you and your friends teleport through time listening to all your favorite old hits.
According to organizers, the first concert attracted nearly 2,000 attendees.
Lagoon Concert Series
Band: Nothing But Nineties
Date and Time: Wednesday, June 22, at 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Lory Student Center West Lawn
Website: lagoonseries.com
Concertgoers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets and enjoy the offerings of local food trucks that will be onsite like Gelato Amore, Sweaty Moose, Bigs Meat Wagon BBQ, The Goodness Truck and Human Bean Coffee Truck as you enjoy the covers from Nothing But Nineties with sounds you’ll swear are coming straight from your portable CD player.
Band member Lizzie Sneed discussed their nostalgic ’90s sound over email in the following Q&A.
Q&A with Nothing But Nineties
Q. Can you share the background on how you started with your journey playing music?
The spark for Nothing But Nineties started when we (the band members) were all teenagers flipping through the pages of our portable CD cases that included albums of amazing artists and groups, like No Doubt, Smashing Pumpkins, Britney Spears, Pearl Jam, Nirvana, Backstreet Boys, Garth Brooks, Spice Girls, 4 Non Blondes, Red Hot Chili Peppers, House of Pain, Shania Twain, Barenaked Ladies, The Offspring, Blink 182 and endless others. By the time we hit our 30s, we became nostalgic for all that music and soon realized, so did every other ’90s kid here in Colorado! It was time to bring it back and do it right. We were going to cover it all, from grunge to hip hop to pop to country and even ’90s TV and movie theme songs. We were going to dress in shameless throwback ’90s outfits. We were going to quote your favorite TV shows. We were going to make our stage look like a ’90s Nickelodeon TV set. We were going to take you back to the ’90s and let you relive it, just as you remembered it. And that’s what we did.
Q. Where’s the coolest venue you have had a chance to perform at and what was the experience like?
Nothing But Nineties has grown to play some insanely cool venues and events, including The Taste of Colorado, Parker Days and even Red Rocks’ New Year’s Eve event. But the shows that really stick in our minds are the shows where we see the crowd genuinely falling back into their childhood — when we play a song that you can tell really brings back memories for someone or when everyone shows up in bucket hats and fanny packs and throws back with us. When a spontaneous ’90s dance-off breaks out that’s when we know we’ve done our job in resparking that nostalgia.
Q. What are you most excited for when you get the opportunity to play in front of the CSU community at the Lagoon?
This will be our first show in Fort Collins! We can’t wait to introduce Nothing But Nineties to the CSU community and couldn’t have asked for a better event at which to debut it. We’ve gotten great reception so far in people’s anticipation for the show there, and we plan to bring it! We hope this will be the first show of many at CSU and in Fort Collins.
Q. How did your band decide to play ’90s covers? Was this always the genre of music you started with, or who inspired you to create this?
Nothing But Nineties is a band made up of ’90s kids that grew up in the decade and lived and breathed its music, pop culture and fashion. We don’t just love ’90s music, we love everything the ’90s had to offer from Furbies to Nickelodeon slime to one-strap overalls, and we try to bring all that nostalgia to our show. We litter our stage with ’90s toys and memorabilia. We dress in throwback outfits. We dance the running man and butterfly. And then, of course, we play all the ’90s hits with an accuracy that you swear was playing straight from your portable CD player.
We don’t discriminate between genres of ’90s music either. We’ll go from singing Smashing Pumpkins into Britney Spears followed up by some Garth Brooks. There’s something for everyone in our show, no matter what genre you loved.
Q. What are some interesting facts about you and your band? How did you all come together to become a band with a similar interest in ’90s covers?
Nothing But Nineties has a unique crew of members who are not only talented musicians, but also embrace the idea of this being more than just a band, but also a nostalgic “experience.” It takes everyone’s commitment to this idea to make it work, and we’re lucky to have members who believe in it.
Nothing But Nineties is also unique in its make-up of musicians and singers. With only five members, we all play the necessary instruments needed to pull off even some of the most challenging ’90s songs. We also have both a male and a female lead singer, so we can diversify the songs we sing even further with vocal accuracy and harmonization.
At the end of the day, we simply just love the ’90s, and we love taking people back to it. We love to have fun with our crowd, sing, laugh, dance and make new friends every show. We can’t wait to party with you, Fort Collins!
