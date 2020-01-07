Nominations now open for Career Impact Awards

Nominations are now open for the third-annual Career Impact Awards.
Colorado State University’s Career Center is accepting nominations for the annual Career Impact Awards.
Now in its third year, the Career Impact Awards are designed to recognize outstanding individuals and groups who have made a significant impact on the careers of students.
Nominations for all award categories are currently open and will be collected through Feb. 7. Multiple nominations can be submitted.
All of those nominated will be recognized at the Career Impact Awards Ceremony on April 7. Last year, 11 people and organizations were recognized for their efforts in supporting a career ecosystem at CSU.
Established in 2018, the Career Impact Awards recognize and celebrate the many career partners and career advocates across the campus and community that promote the “career for all” mentality.
The CSU Career Center provides a holistic approach to career and job search counseling and education by encouraging students to investigate opportunities while considering their skills, goals and values.
Career Impact Award nominations
Deadline: Friday, Feb. 7, at 11:59 p.m.
Nomination website: col.st/Y3OZD
Categories include:
- Alum of the Year
- Distinguished Staff Member of the Year
- Distinguished Faculty of the Year
- Employer of the Year
- Recruiter of the Year
- Student Group of the Year
- Student Employee of the Year
- Supervisor of the Year
Questions: Email career_info@colostate.edu
The department also provides a valuable link in the university-employer network, helping employers make the right connections and build relationships to meet their hiring goals and other developmental needs.