Nominations now open for Career Impact Awards

Colorado State University’s Career Center is accepting nominations for the annual Career Impact Awards.

Now in its third year, the Career Impact Awards are designed to recognize outstanding individuals and groups who have made a significant impact on the careers of students.

Nominations for all award categories are currently open and will be collected through Feb. 7. Multiple nominations can be submitted.

All of those nominated will be recognized at the Career Impact Awards Ceremony on April 7. Last year, 11 people and organizations were recognized for their efforts in supporting a career ecosystem at CSU.

Established in 2018, the Career Impact Awards recognize and celebrate the many career partners and career advocates across the campus and community that promote the “career for all” mentality.

The CSU Career Center provides a holistic approach to career and job search counseling and education by encouraging students to investigate opportunities while considering their skills, goals and values.