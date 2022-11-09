Nominate a teacher for the 2023 Best Teacher Awards

The words used to describe those who received last year’s Colorado State University Best Teacher Awards showed why they were selected.

Quotes from nominators included: “Always a ball of energy;” “a tireless advocate;” “the most dedicated;” “kind, humble, and considerate of his students;” “working her hardest to support her students;” and “promotes a culture of trust, respect, and confidence.”

If those words apply to a current CSU professor, people are encouraged to nominate them for the 2023 Best Teacher Awards using this form. Nominations will be accepted until Nov. 30.

“The Best Teacher Awards are one of my favorite events we do every year,” said said Dakota Bogner, CSU’s assistant director of alumni engagement.

“I’ve been working on this event for the last five years, and it gives us a chance to really call attention to professors and instructors who not