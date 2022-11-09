Nominate a teacher for the 2023 Best Teacher Awards

The words used to describe those who received last year’s Colorado State University Best Teacher Awards showed why they were selected.
Quotes from nominators included: “Always a ball of energy;” “a tireless advocate;” “the most dedicated;” “kind, humble, and considerate of his students;” “working her hardest to support her students;” and “promotes a culture of trust, respect, and confidence.”
If those words apply to a current CSU professor, people are encouraged to nominate them for the 2023 Best Teacher Awards using this form. Nominations will be accepted until Nov. 30.
“The Best Teacher Awards are one of my favorite events we do every year,” said said Dakota Bogner, CSU’s assistant director of alumni engagement.
“I’ve been working on this event for the last five years, and it gives us a chance to really call attention to professors and instructors who not
lives of our students and on our institution, but who also go above and beyond to take that impact into the community and the industries they represent.”
The Best Teacher Awards celebration will be from 5:30-8 p.m. March 28, 2023 in the Lory Student Center. Registration details will be forthcoming.
The Best Teacher Awards program is designed to recognize faculty who have made a significant impact on their students. Past nominations have included reasons faculty have changed the lives of their nominators as well as stories about the importance of the preparation, support, guidance and academic challenge the Colorado State teacher has made.
“The hardest part of the entire process is selecting,” Bogner said. “Every year we get phenomenal nominations, submitted by students, fellow staff and faculty, alumni and friends of the institution. I am always blown away by the incredible, thoughtful leaders who are nominated.”
CSU Best Teacher Award
winners 1996-2022
2022: Click here to see the honorees.
2021: An event was not held;
click here to see the nominees.
1996-2020: Click here to see the honorees.