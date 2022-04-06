Nielsen and Ryan to assume interim leadership of CSU Operations

Angie Nielsen, the director of the Office of Budgets, and Dave Ryan, the executive director of Business and Financial Services and controller, will jointly provide interim leadership to the Division of University Operations until a new vice president and CFO is in place, President Joyce McConnell announced today.

Current vice president for operations and chief financial officer Lynn Johnson remains in the role until May 6 and will present the university budget at the May meeting of the Board of Governors in Fort Collins. Johnson will continue to engage with Nielsen and Ryan until her departure.

“Lynn has such a huge job, and Angie and Dave have always been critical to her success in their respective roles,” McConnell said. “They are each intimately familiar with the aspect of the fiscal and operations enterprise that they oversee, and they are also wonderfully collaborative, engaged partners. I am so grateful to them both for being willing to step in as Lynn moves on and as we wrap up our search for our next Vice President and CFO.”

As the director of the Office of Budgets, Nielsen provides research and analysis on internal and external affairs in support of executive decision making related to the University’s budget. She has experience in two of CSU’s critical supporting units: Facilities Management and Sponsored Programs. Nielsen is an alumna of CSU with a B.A. in accounting.

In his role as executive director, Business and Financial Services, and controller, Dave Ryan oversees Financial Reporting and Analysis, Campus Services, Cost Accounting, Property, Banking Services, Accounts Receivable Operations and Procurement. His primary focus is managing the annual preparation of the university’s financial statements and external audit. Ryan previously served as controller at the Municipality of Anchorage in Alaska.

The President’s Office is currently running a national search for this critical role, assisted by AGB Executive Search. Colorado State University Foundation Cheri O’Neill is chairing the search committee, which includes representatives from across the university community. The university anticipates naming the new leader this summer.