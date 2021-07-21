New tool aims to help long-term care facilities decide when, how to test for COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted long-term care facilities, resulting in the deaths of 8% of residents nationwide, or 1 in 12 people. As coronavirus case rates decline and health restrictions are lifted, people who manage these facilities must now define policies to reduce disease transmission.

What should that look like, with varying numbers of staff, a variety of shifts for workers, data on vaccinated employees and residents, and various levels of interactions between staff and residents at facilities?

Researchers from Colorado State University hope a new model and online dashboard they’ve created will provide insight for health and other officials making their way in this “new normal.”

The tool helps compute continued risk for COVID-19 infections within a facility, given a designated testing schedule and vaccine requirements. A paper from the team, “Model-based evaluation of continued COVID-19 risk at long term care facilities,” was published July 7 as a preprint on medRxiv.

Dr. Nicole Ehrhart, a professor and director of Columbine Health Systems Center for Healthy Aging at CSU, said there was a lot of guesswork taking place in terms of best practices during the pandemic.

“All of these different conditions – how often you test, which test you use, vaccination acceptance among staff, variants, what are public health masking orders, are visitors allowed – have to be taken into account simultaneously if a mitigation or prevention strategy is going to work,” she said.

Ehrhart and CSU Professor Greg Ebel, who led a groundbreaking effort in early 2020 to test asymptomatic health care workers in skilled nursing facilities, had a large amount of data after working with these facilities for months. They could see how small changes in any one of these variables could influence the success – or lack thereof – of keeping new infections from spreading. But what could they do to help?