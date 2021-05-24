New survey shows majority of CSU students support COVID-19 vaccination

A new survey shows that a majority of Colorado State University students agree that university community members should be encouraged to get the COVID-19 vaccination.

According to the survey by CSU’s Social Norming Task Force, 82.0% of students agree or strongly agree that the availability of vaccines will help control the COVID-19 virus.

Additionally, 79.5% of students agree or strongly agree that all faculty and staff should be encouraged to get vaccinated for COVID-19; and 77.6% of students agree or strongly agree that all students should be encouraged to get vaccinated.

The Spring Semester CSU Social Norming Survey was administered April 1-16 to a random sample of 5,000 undergraduate and graduate students enrolled at CSU. A total of 724 students responded for a 14.5% response rate.

The survey was designed by the Social Norming Data Gathering subgroup to help the task force understand how CSU students felt about public health behaviors to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The results will soon be available at covid.colostate.edu/socialnorms.

The survey’s results follow the CSU System’s announcement that the university will require COVID-19 vaccinations for students, faculty and staff this fall — contingent upon full approval of one or more vaccines by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.