New shuttle provides Transfort access to the Foothills Campus

A new Foothills Shuttle service is now running, and it connects the CSU Foothills Campus to a Transfort route for the first time in the history of the campus.

Running four times an hour, the bus makes a loop with stops at the Equine Center on Rampart Road, Engineering Research Center on Laporte Avenue, and the Elizabeth and Overland stop, with connection to Bus Routes 2 and 32, which serves the Lory Student Transit Center.

“This shuttle removes barriers for people participating on that campus as a researcher, employee, or a student taking classes,” said Aaron Fodge, director of alternative transportation at CSU Parking and Transportation Services. “If they didn’t have reliable transportation before, now they have a bus that can connect them to every major building on the campus, while also connecting to all the parking lots.”