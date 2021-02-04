New shuttle provides Transfort access to the Foothills Campus

A new Foothills Shuttle service is now running, and it connects the CSU Foothills Campus to a Transfort route for the first time in the history of the campus.
Running four times an hour, the bus makes a loop with stops at the Equine Center on Rampart Road, Engineering Research Center on Laporte Avenue, and the Elizabeth and Overland stop, with connection to Bus Routes 2 and 32, which serves the Lory Student Transit Center.
“This shuttle removes barriers for people participating on that campus as a researcher, employee, or a student taking classes,” said Aaron Fodge, director of alternative transportation at CSU Parking and Transportation Services. “If they didn’t have reliable transportation before, now they have a bus that can connect them to every major building on the campus, while also connecting to all the parking lots.”
To access the shuttle, people can hop on at stops at the CSU Foothills Campus, the Equine Center, Laporte Avenue and Rampart Road. When traveling from the main campus, a transfer from routes 2 and 32 are required on Elizabeth Street.
For more information on the Foothills Shuttle, or any other Transfort route, visit ridetransfort.com
The Foothills Shuttle will run Monday through Friday, year-round, with the exception of CSU holidays.