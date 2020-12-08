New research marketing campaign part of CSU progress report to Board of Governors

• Strategic Engagement Plan – Shared the next phase of the President’s Strategic Engagement Plan for outreach to Extension stakeholders, public officials, alumni and community members.

• COVID-19 updates — The university community successfully engaged in in-person, hybrid and online classes up to fall break before shifting to fully online classes for the final weeks of the semester as originally announced last summer. Along with robust health protocols across campus, coronavirus testing – including innovative wastewater and saliva testing — played a critical role in limiting case numbers. To date, no coronavirus transmission has been linked to a CSU classroom.

“Our faculty, our students and our staff have just been extraordinary through this time,” McConnell told the Board. “We’re one of the few large public land-grant universities that made it through the entire semester without having to go remote before the plan (to switch at fall break).”

• Town Halls — Since June, there have been eight COVID-19 CSU town halls and a joint community COVID briefing with the City of Fort Collins and Larimer County, all sharing information on a variety of topics related to the pandemic.

• Independent Investigators Report — Provided a review of the Hush-Blackwell reports on CSU Athletics and the resulting action plan based on the four recommendations made by the independent investigators.

• Student success and enrollment, innovation and research and community impact updates.

• New philanthropic gifts to the University – Update included a transformative gift of $700,000 to the Native American Cultural Center from the John and Sophie Ottens Foundation. The gift will sustain much-needed NACC programs for the next 10 years: tutoring, peer mentoring, student leadership and professional development, K-12 outreach to indigenous communities, and other community engagement initiatives.

• The retirement of Mary Ontiveros, vice president of diversity — After 45 years of service to the University, Ontiveros’ final day at CSU will be Dec. 31, 2020. CSU will conduct a national search to identify its next VP for diversity.