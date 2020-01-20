New recycling guidelines roll out on campus

To make it easier for the CSU community to keep up with the changes, new stickers are being placed on indoor and outdoor recycling bins and stations throughout campus, with images showing what is okay and not okay to recycle.

“Since the push for education is to have the cleanest recycling stream possible, we are encouraging folks to think: When in doubt, throw it out,” Tedrick said.

The effectiveness of recycling efforts on campus is measured annually through a spring Waste Audit, hosted by CSU Facilities and Housing & Dining Services’ Sustainability Team.

“We take a sampling of all our streams (recycling, compost, and landfill) from all the residence halls during a 24-hour period, and sort through the materials (all 2,000 pounds),” Tedrick said. “This event gives us a good insight into how clean the streams are, and which items are being placed mistakenly in the wrong streams. Teaching others to sort properly and cleanly helps lead the way to change. We can also suggest plastic alternatives such as metal or silicone straws, reusable cutlery and bags, and reusable bottles and mugs.”

A big push is underway to engage and educate students about the new guidelines and spread the word as much as possible. Students have a big impact on the waste stream, so modeling good behavior for them is the first step.