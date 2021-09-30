New podcast brings in big names with ties to CSU Spur

Listen and subscribe to CSU Spur of the Moment wherever you get your podcasts.

The CSU Spur campus opens its first building in Denver this January, but it’s already making waves … airwaves that is!

The campus’ new podcast, CSU Spur of the Moment, launched in late August and welcomes guests that are connected with the campus in some way to tell their personal story, reflect on their area of work, and tackle big issues in their respective spaces.

“It’s an honor to sit down with leaders in food, water, health, sustainability, art and more,” said Hittle, assistant vice chancellor of CSU Spur and podcast host. “The insights that our guests are sharing about how to make impact, about their own journeys, and about where we need to go next are inspiring. We hope that our audiences, particularly younger listeners, will find something in each episode that resonates with their own unique paths and interests.”

New episodes of CSU Spur of the Moment will be released every other Tuesday and are available on all podcast platforms.