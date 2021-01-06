New legislation prompts changes in HR/OEO policies and practices at CSU

State legislation that went into effect on Jan. 1 are bringing important changes to Colorado State University’s policies on hiring, compensation and sick leave.

Healthy Families and Workplaces Act

Senate Bill 20-205, the Healthy Families and Workplaces Act, was signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis last summer. It extends and expands the paid sick leave offered in the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which expired on Dec. 31. Under the new Colorado law, hourly employees who don’t currently accrue sick leave — including student workers — will earn one hour of sick leave for every 30 hours worked, and can accumulate up to 48 hours annually.

In addition, the act provides a safety net of up to 80 hours of additional paid sick leave to full-time employees dealing with COVID-19 or another public health emergency, without requiring employees to tap into their accrued sick leave balance. This includes taking time off to quarantine or get tested for COVID-19 when employees suspect they have been exposed to someone who may have the virus, or to care for a family member who is self-isolating or in need of diagnosis/treatment due to COVID-19.

And in December the state approved a new rule providing up to 80 hours of paid family medical leave to full-time classified staff (with a prorated amount for part-time classified staff). The new leave program, which went into effect Jan. 1, is available to classified staff who are eligible and qualify for unpaid job-protected leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act.

Among other things, it can be used to care for a sick loved one, recover from serious illness, care for a new child or care for a relative injured during active military duty. It may also be used when an employee or an employee’s family member is a victim of domestic abuse, stalking, sexual assault or any other crime related to domestic violence.

Equal Pay for Equal Work Act

Colorado’s Equal Pay for Equal Work Act, Senate Bill 19-085, went into effect on Jan. 1 and requires the following actions:

Prohibits employers from asking job candidates about their previous compensation levels. This means supervisors and hiring authorities may not ask candidates in any manner about current or past salaries. They may ask a candidate what their salary expectation is for the position for which they have applied. Requires employers to post job openings internally for at least three days before making an internal hire or promoting an employee. Postings will be placed on the Talent Management System internal job board for internal searches and potential promotions. If any additional candidates apply for the position within those three days, the hiring authority must consider those candidates. The change will affect how CSU handles Alternative Appointment Requests. Requires the use of appropriate salary ranges when posting a job opening, based on compensation levels for similar jobs/duties and market comparisons. A salary range is now required for all job postings.

The 42nd annual Professional Development Institute will feature a session on the new changes. The 80-minute session is open to all supervisors and employees and will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 13. For more information or to register, visit the PDI website.

CSU Human Resources and the Office of Equal Opportunity will offer additional information sessions early during the spring semester; details will be announced on SOURCE and on CSU’s Human Resources and Office of Equal Opportunity websites.