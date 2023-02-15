New leadership announced for TILT and the Honors Program

Editor’s note: The following message was sent to the CSU community on Feb. 15 by Interim Provost Janice Nerger

Dear Colleagues:

It is my pleasure to announce that following national searches, CSU Professor Sue Doe has been named as the new Executive Director of The Institute for Learning and Teaching, and Dr. Shawn Bingham of the University of North Carolina Wilmington will join CSU as the new Director of the Honors Program. Dr. Doe will move into the TILT position in May and Dr. Bingham will assume the Honors role in March.

The TILT Executive Director and Honors Program Director are two critical leadership positions in support of our academic enterprise, and I am thrilled Drs. Doe and Bingham have accepted the offer to serve. Both Sue and Shawn are experienced leaders in higher education, and they have consistently exhibited a deep commitment to support student, faculty and staff excellence throughout their careers. I have provided their backgrounds as an addendum below to allow you to learn more about their experience and qualifications. Please join me in congratulating them and supporting them in their new roles.

I want to close by expressing my gratitude to those who have served in interim leadership roles in TILT and the Honors Program. Thank you to TILT Interim Co-Executive Directors Katy Little and Allison Penfield, and Honors Program Interim Directors Emily Morgan and Anne Marie Merline. I also want to thank our search committees and especially the search chairs: Debbie Garrity, Professor and Chair of the Biology Department, who served as the search chair for the Honors Director position; and TILT Associate Director of Assessment Rebekah LeMahieu, who served as the search chair for TILT Executive Director.

Finally, I appreciate all of you who participated in the searches and provided your feedback on the candidates. I’m pleased with the outcome of these searches and looking forward to working with both Shawn and Sue as they take on these important positions.

Sincerely,

Jan

Janice L. Nerger, Ph.D.

Interim Provost & Vice President for Academic Affairs

Sue Doe – TILT Executive Director

CSU English Professor Sue Doe will assume the TILT Executive Director role in mid-May. Many of you know Dr. Doe and are aware she steps into the role with significant familiarity with CSU after serving in various roles here for more than 25 years. She began her career at CSU in 1997 and has served both as a CCA and TT faculty member eventually advancing through the tenure process to become Associate and then Full Professor. Over the years, she has collaborated with TILT on different projects including assisting with the development of the Honor Pledge, numerous course redesigns, GTA orientation, New Faculty Orientation, and TILT short courses on student-veterans.

Dr. Doe has demonstrated a strong commitment to our mission, our students and her colleagues through her teaching and service. She has held several leadership roles in the English Department including Director of Composition, Assistant Chair, Director of the gtPathways Writing Integration (in close collaboration with TILT), and Associate Director of the Writing Center and Writing Across the Curriculum. She co-directs and was founding director of the Center for the Study of Academic Labor, and is lead editor for the center’s journal, Academic Labor: Research and Artistry. She has served on several national organizations and published widely on faculty labor in the academy, student-veterans and strength-based pedagogy, and Writing Across the Curriculum.

It is likely many of you know Dr. Doe through her leadership on Faculty Council. She is completing her third year as elected Faculty Council Chair and was Vice Chair before that. She has received several awards in acknowledgment of her dedication to teaching and service including the University’s Cermak Award for Graduate Advising, the College of Liberal Arts Tenure Track Award for Excellence in Teaching, and the College of Liberal Arts Award for Outstanding Service.

Dr. Doe is a passionate, collaborative and innovative leader who believes that elevating the institution as a whole requires us tending to all members of our Ram community through opportunity, equity and inclusive excellence. I am very proud to have her join the Provost’s leadership team as TILT Executive Director.