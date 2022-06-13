Interim director appointed to Women and Gender Advocacy Center

The Women and Gender Advocacy Center —WGAC — Director Monica Rivera has accepted a position with Violence Free Colorado as their new executive director and will be leaving CSU. WGAC Assistant Director Casey Malsam will take over as interim director beginning June 16.

Under Rivera’s direction, the center has served over 2,800 survivors.

“It’s been my profound honor to serve CSU for nearly 17 years,” Rivera said. “I want to extend gratitude to the students, staff and faculty who have supported WGAC along the way, especially those who have shown up consistently in support of survivors at CSU. The students and staff in WGAC and SDPS have my whole heart, and I look forward to witnessing how the center will continue to grow and evolve over the coming years.”

Malsam has been with WGAC since 2011 and brings over 20 years of experience in student affairs, coupled with two master’s degrees – one from CSU in Clinical Mental Health (2020). She believes in working as a team to reduce systemic barriers for survivors of interpersonal violence to ease the impact of surviving trauma.

“I am looking forward to the interim director role,” Malsam said. “I am excited to use my strong foundation in interpersonal violence, clinical expertise and passion for just systems to work for the students at CSU. My singular goal is to ensure that the transitions the WGAC experiences will not affect the grounded and exemplary services students have come to expect from this amazing office.”

Women and Gender Advocacy Center provides programs and resources focusing on all genders, social justice and interpersonal violence prevention. Additionally, WGAC provides advocacy and support for victims of sexual violence, stalking, sexual harassment and relationship violence. The center aims to provide a safe and affirming space for the students at CSU while supporting systemic change to end all forms of oppression within our community.

Advocates are available to provide confidential crisis intervention and emotional support through the Women and Gender Advocacy Center. In addition, the 24-hour Victim Assistance Team is available to assist survivors of interpersonal violence and their loved ones 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

For confidential assistance, call (970) 492-4242 and ask to speak with an advocate. Advocates are also available for drop-ins or scheduled appointments during business hours at 112 Student Services or via the online chat function during the fall and spring semesters Monday through Thursday from 1-4 p.m. More information is available at wgac.colostate.edu.